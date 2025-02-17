Luis Urias News: Gets one-year deal

Urias signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Monday.

Urias was present at the Athletics' spring training facility in Arizona on Monday and will likely be given the chance to compete with Gio Urshela for the starting job at third base. The 27-year-old slashed only .191/.303/.394 in 41 games with Seattle last season but clubbed 39 home runs for the Brewers from 2021 to 2022.