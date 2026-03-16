Luis Urias News: Lands MiLB deal with Arizona

The Diamondbacks signed Urias to a minor-league contract Monday.

The 28-year-old infielder appeared in 96 games for the Athletics last season and slashed .230/.315/.338 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 27 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 31:45 BB:K across 330 trips to the plate. He was released in August and then latched on with the Brewers before spending the remainder of the 2025 season at Triple-A Nashville. Given his late signing, Urias won't be a candidate to join Arizona's Opening Day roster, but he could eventually get a look with the big club as a utility infielder.