Luis Urias News: Notches first steal

Urias went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Urias had one of the Athletics' five hits in the contest, where offense was at a premium. He's been pretty good in May, hitting safely in 11 of his 14 games. He's gone 14-for-46 (.304) this month, though just three of those hits have gone for extra bases. The infielder is at a .274/.355/.474 slash line with six home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and a steal through 33 contests this season.