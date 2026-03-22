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Luis Vazquez Injury: Needs stitches, X-rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Vazquez was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch on the right hand, and he received stitches and will undergo X-rays on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vazquez entered the contest at third base and was plunked in his lone plate appearance. The 26-year-old should report to Triple-A Norfolk to begin the season, if healthy.

Luis Vazquez
Baltimore Orioles
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