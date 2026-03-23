Luis Vazquez Injury: Out with broken thumb
Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that Vazquez has been diagnosed with a broken right thumb, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
An X-ray confirmed the thumb fracture, which Vazquez suffered when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday's game against the Nationals. Vazquez also required stitches to seal a wound on his hand. A timeline for Vazquez's return will likely depend on whether or not he requires surgery, but regardless, the thumb injury removes the 26-year-old from consideration for a reserve infield role on the Orioles' Opening Day roster. Vazquez is expected to open the season on Triple-A Norfolk's injured list.
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