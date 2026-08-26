Luis Vazquez News: Contract selected by Baltimore

The Orioles selected Vazquez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

The move corresponds with the Orioles placing Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list. Vazquez has spent the entire 2026 season in the minors and most of the year in Triple-A, where he is slashing .225/.272/.360 with seven steals, six home runs and 18 RBI over 194 plate appearances. He has the versatility to play multiple infield positions, with most of his reps this season coming at shortstop.