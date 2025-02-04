Luis Vazquez News: Dumped from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Vazquez for assignment Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore acquired Vazquez from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations just five days ago, but he's now out of a 40-man roster spot after the Orioles signed Ramon Laureano to a one-year contract Tuesday. Vazquez appeared in 11 games for the Cubs last season, slashing .083/.143/.083 across 14 plate appearances.