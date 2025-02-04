Fantasy Baseball
Luis Vazquez headshot

Luis Vazquez News: Dumped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 1:37pm

The Orioles designated Vazquez for assignment Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore acquired Vazquez from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations just five days ago, but he's now out of a 40-man roster spot after the Orioles signed Ramon Laureano to a one-year contract Tuesday. Vazquez appeared in 11 games for the Cubs last season, slashing .083/.143/.083 across 14 plate appearances.

Luis Vazquez
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
