Luis Vazquez News: Overcomes broken thumb

Triple-A Norfolk activated Vazquez (thumb) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Vazquez missed about two months of action due to a broken right thumb, but he's since rejoined Norfolk following a rehab assignment with High-A Frederick. After going 6-for-23 (.261) with four doubles, four RBI and two stolen bases during his assignment, Vazquez launched a solo home run in his return to the Tides on Tuesday.