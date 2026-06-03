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Luis Vazquez News: Overcomes broken thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 11:02am

Triple-A Norfolk activated Vazquez (thumb) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Vazquez missed about two months of action due to a broken right thumb, but he's since rejoined Norfolk following a rehab assignment with High-A Frederick. After going 6-for-23 (.261) with four doubles, four RBI and two stolen bases during his assignment, Vazquez launched a solo home run in his return to the Tides on Tuesday.

Luis Vazquez
Baltimore Orioles
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