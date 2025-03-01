Fantasy Baseball
Luisangel Acuna

Luisangel Acuna Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 10:46am

Acuna was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays after getting hit in the left arm by a pitch, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Acuna was able to run for himself after getting plunked in the top of the second frame and even stole second base before being replaced in the field prior to the next half-inning. His removal may have been precautionary based on his ability to stay in the game immediately after the incident, but the Mets will likely provide more details after the game.

Luisangel Acuna
New York Mets
