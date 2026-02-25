Luisangel Acuna Injury: Leaves game due to laceration
Acuna was pulled from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to a laceration above his left eyebrow, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Acuna was injured was stealing second base in the fourth inning. He will be evaluated to determine whether sutures are needed for the wound. Acuna singled in both of his plate appearances Wednesday before exiting. He is projected to be the Opening Day center fielder for the White Sox.
