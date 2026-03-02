Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna News: Back in action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Acuna (eye) will start in center field and bat second in Monday's Cactus League contest versus the Giants.

Acuna had to depart a game last Wednesday and received stitches as a result of a laceration above his left eyebrow. He's healed now and ready to go. Acuna is 3-for-7 with one stolen base and a 0:2 BB:K in his first three contests this spring. Acuna is projected to open the 2026 campaign as the Opening Day center fielder for the White Sox.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luisangel Acuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luisangel Acuna See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
4 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
38 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
83 days ago