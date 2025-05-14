Luisangel Acuna News: Could see drop in playing time

Acuna will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After sitting against Pirates righty Mitch Keller on Tuesday, the right-handed-hitting Acuna is back in the lineup Wednesday while Pittsburgh sends a lefty (Bailey Falter) to the bump. Before he was out of the lineup Tuesday, Acuna had started in each of the previous five games, but his playing time could become more sporadic with his bat having cooled down of late. Acuna has gone 4-for-20 with no walks and five strikeouts over his last five starts.