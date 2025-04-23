Fantasy Baseball
Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Acuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Acuna will take a seat after he had started at second base in each of the last four games while going 4-for-13 with two doubles, one walk and three runs scored. Brett Baty will get the nod at the keystone Wednesday, but both he and Acuna may see their opportunities trend downward once Jeff McNeil (oblique) likely makes his return from the injured list this weekend.

