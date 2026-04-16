Luisangel Acuna News: Idle Thursday

Acuna is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Despite having the platoon advantage in his favor with southpaw Steven Matz on the mound for the Rays, Acuna will head to the bench for the series finale while Derek Hill picks up a start in center field. Since delivering his first multi-hit game of the season April 5, Acuna has gone 2-for-27 over his last eight contests, bringing his season average down to .170.