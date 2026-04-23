Luisangel Acuna News: Idle Thursday
Acuna isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona.
Acuna will take a seat to begin Thursday's contest after going just 4-for-31 (.129) over his last 10 games. While he sits, Sam Antonacci, Tristan Peters and Everson Pereira will start across the outfield for Chicago.
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