Luisangel Acuna News: Looking good for roster spot

Acuna seems likely to win a spot on the Opening Day roster and could handle the short side of a platoon at second base alongside Brett Baty, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

The Mets may have been reluctant to bring Acuna north if he was just going to be stuck on the bench, but the potential for consistent playing time might make the decision to keep him on the 26-man roster easier. That playing time is available due to an oblique injury to Jeff McNeil, and if either or both of the youngsters play well in his absence, there's no guarantee he wins back the starting gig given how his production has declined since he won the NL batting crown in 2022. The 23-year-old Acuna would help his case with a strong finish to his spring -- through 14 appearances he's batting .226 (7-for-31) with a 0:6 BB:K, although he has gone 3-for-3 on steal attempts.