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Luisangel Acuna News: Losing playing time versus righties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Acuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

On the bench for a fifth straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Jack Kochanowicz), Acuna appears to have moved into the short side of a platoon in center field with the left-handed-hitting Tristan Peters. Acuna has actually fared better against righties than lefties this season, but he's still slashing just .205/.294/.227 across 52 plate appearances versus same-handed pitching. The 24-year-old has no minor-league options remaining, which may be the only reason the White Sox haven't yet demoted him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
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