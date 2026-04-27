Luisangel Acuna News: Losing playing time versus righties
Acuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
On the bench for a fifth straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Jack Kochanowicz), Acuna appears to have moved into the short side of a platoon in center field with the left-handed-hitting Tristan Peters. Acuna has actually fared better against righties than lefties this season, but he's still slashing just .205/.294/.227 across 52 plate appearances versus same-handed pitching. The 24-year-old has no minor-league options remaining, which may be the only reason the White Sox haven't yet demoted him to Triple-A Charlotte.
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