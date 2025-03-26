Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Acuna will be on the Mets' Opening Day roster, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The success Acuna found in his first 14 games of MLB action last year didn't quite carry over into spring training, as he wrapped up camp with a .250/.304/.269 slash line alongside five RBI, seven runs scored and three steals in 21 Grapefruit League games. Likely destined to spend most days on the Mets' bench, the 23-year-old's best path to playing time is in the short side of a platoon with Brett Baty at second base until Jeff McNeil (oblique) returns.

Luisangel Acuna
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now