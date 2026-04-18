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Luisangel Acuna News: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Acuna is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.

Acuna was productive in Friday's series opener, going 2-for-4 with a a steal, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in a 9-2 win. He'll be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while the White Sox roll with Sam Antonacci, Tristan Peters and Everson Pereira in the outfield from left to right.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
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