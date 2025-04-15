Luisangel Acuna News: On base three times Monday

Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

The 23-year-old made an impact from the bottom of the batting order, continuing a hot streak in which he has gone 6-for-14 over his last four games with three steals and six runs scored. After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza essentially confirmed that Acuna has pulled ahead of Brett Baty in the battle for playing time at second base, with the skipper noting that Acuna will start against another right-handed pitcher (Bailey Ober) on Tuesday, per Tim Healey of Newsday. Jeff McNeil (oblique) is closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list and will eventually take over as the Mets' primary second baseman, but Acuna's ability to play center field will likely improve his odds of sticking around in the big leagues since Jose Siri (tibia) appears headed for a lengthy absence.