Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna News: On base three times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 9:28am

Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

The 23-year-old made an impact from the bottom of the batting order, continuing a hot streak in which he has gone 6-for-14 over his last four games with three steals and six runs scored. After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza essentially confirmed that Acuna has pulled ahead of Brett Baty in the battle for playing time at second base, with the skipper noting that Acuna will start against another right-handed pitcher (Bailey Ober) on Tuesday, per Tim Healey of Newsday. Jeff McNeil (oblique) is closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list and will eventually take over as the Mets' primary second baseman, but Acuna's ability to play center field will likely improve his odds of sticking around in the big leagues since Jose Siri (tibia) appears headed for a lengthy absence.

Luisangel Acuna
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now