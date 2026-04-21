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Luisangel Acuna News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Acuna is not in the White Sox's lineup in Arizona on Tuesday.

Acuna is getting a breather Tuesday after going 3-for-8 with a RBI, walk and two stolen bases in the three game series versus the Athletics over the weekend. While he begins the game on the bench Tuesday, Tristian Peters will start in center field and bat eighth.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
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