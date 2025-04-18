Fantasy Baseball
Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna News: Out of lineup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Acuna is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Friday.

Acuna will be out of the Mets' lineup for a second straight game while Brett Baty starts at the keystone and bats ninth against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas. Acuna is slashing .263/.349/.342 with five walks, five stolen bases, eight runs scored and one RBI in 43 plate appearances this season.

