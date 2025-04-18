Luisangel Acuna News: Out of lineup again
Acuna is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Friday.
Acuna will be out of the Mets' lineup for a second straight game while Brett Baty starts at the keystone and bats ninth against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas. Acuna is slashing .263/.349/.342 with five walks, five stolen bases, eight runs scored and one RBI in 43 plate appearances this season.
