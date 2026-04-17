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Luisangel Acuna News: Pair of hits, stolen base in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 10:07pm

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, stolen base, RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Athletics.

Acuna swiped his fifth base of the season in the fourth inning, and his RBI double one inning later was his first extra-base hit of the season. The light-hitting Acuna is now slashing .193/.242/.211 with three RBI, six runs scored, five steals and a 3:9 BB:K across 63 trips to the plate.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
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