Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Acuna isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

The White Sox have alternated between starting Acuna and Tristan Peters in center field since April 15, and Saturday will mark Peters' turn to join the starting nine.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
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