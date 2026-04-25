Luisangel Acuna News: Resting Saturday
Acuna isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
The White Sox have alternated between starting Acuna and Tristan Peters in center field since April 15, and Saturday will mark Peters' turn to join the starting nine.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luisangel Acuna See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luisangel Acuna See More