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Luisangel Acuna News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Acuna isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

After beginning the series 0-for-6 with a sacrifice fly, Acuna will retreat to the bench Saturday. Andrew Benintendi, Tristan Peters and Dustin Harris will start across the outfield.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
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