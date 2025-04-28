Luisangel Acuna News: Starting at keystone again Monday

Acuna is starting at second base and batting ninth in Monday's game versus the Nationals, Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com reports.

Acuna has now been in the lineup three times in four games since Jeff McNeil returned from the injured list, as McNeil has started in center field twice during that span and was on the bench the one time the Mets faced a lefty. If McNeil proves to be a viable option on a regular basis in center field, Acuna could find himself in the lineup often at the keystone.