Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna News: Steals three bases Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Acuna went 2-for-3 with one walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

It was just Acuna's ninth start since the beginning of May. He made noise on the bases Tuesday, generating Chicago's first run on his own. After a leadoff walk in the third inning, Acuna stole second and third before scoring when Alex Jackson threw the ball into left field on the second swiped bag. Acuna showed what he can do when he gets on base, but getting on base has been the problem for him this season. Acuna is slashing a miserable .179/.233/.189 with one extra-base hit, five RBI, 12 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a 7:21 BB:K across 117 plate appearances.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luisangel Acuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luisangel Acuna See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago