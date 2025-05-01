Fantasy Baseball
Luisangel Acuna News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Acuna is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Jeff McNeil has mostly been playing in the outfield since returning from the injured list a week ago, but he'll return to his more natural spot at second base Thursday, which leaves no room in the lineup for Acuna. The 23-year-old had occupied the keystone for each of the Mets' last five games, going 6-for-20 with two runs, two RBI and a stolen base.

