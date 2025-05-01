Luisangel Acuna News: Taking seat Thursday

Acuna is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Jeff McNeil has mostly been playing in the outfield since returning from the injured list a week ago, but he'll return to his more natural spot at second base Thursday, which leaves no room in the lineup for Acuna. The 23-year-old had occupied the keystone for each of the Mets' last five games, going 6-for-20 with two runs, two RBI and a stolen base.