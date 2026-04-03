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Luisangel Acuna News: Tallies third steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Acuna went 1-for-3 with a stolen base Friday against the Blue Jays.

Acuna has alternated starts at shortstop and center field, but he has been in the lineup for six of Chicago's seven games this season. He has at least one hit in three consecutive appearances, and his stolen base Friday marked his third of the season. Acuna has yet to log an extra-base hit, so his counting stats are likely to remain limited, but he does appear to have a green light on the basepaths.

Luisangel Acuna
Chicago White Sox
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