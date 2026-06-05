LuJames Groover News: Called up to big leagues
The Diamondbacks selected Groover's contract from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Groover is set to make his major-league debut after slashing .322/.421/.452 with three home runs, two stolen bases and a 37:43 BB:K over 56 contests for Reno. The 24-year-old has played both corner infield spots at Reno this season, and the right-handed batter will likely see starts against left-handed hurlers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LuJames Groover See More
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues232 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers298 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft BlueprintJanuary 19, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: FYPD Mock, TiersOctober 17, 2023
-
Farm Futures
MLB Draft: Top 50 FYPD RankingsJuly 9, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LuJames Groover See More