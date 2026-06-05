LuJames Groover headshot

LuJames Groover News: Called up to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Diamondbacks selected Groover's contract from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Groover is set to make his major-league debut after slashing .322/.421/.452 with three home runs, two stolen bases and a 37:43 BB:K over 56 contests for Reno. The 24-year-old has played both corner infield spots at Reno this season, and the right-handed batter will likely see starts against left-handed hurlers.

LuJames Groover
Arizona Diamondbacks
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