Luke Holman Injury: Lands on 60-day IL
Single-A Daytona placed Holman (elbow) on the 60-day injured list March 17, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.
Holman had Tommy John surgery early in the 2025 season and will miss at least the first two months of 2026. The 6-foot-4 righty has thrown nine pro innings since getting drafted with the 71st overall pick in 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Holman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Holman See More