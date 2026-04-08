Luke Holman headshot

Luke Holman Injury: Lands on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Single-A Daytona placed Holman (elbow) on the 60-day injured list March 17, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Holman had Tommy John surgery early in the 2025 season and will miss at least the first two months of 2026. The 6-foot-4 righty has thrown nine pro innings since getting drafted with the 71st overall pick in 2024.

Luke Holman
Cincinnati Reds
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