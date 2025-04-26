Fantasy Baseball
Luke Jackson News: Bounces back with eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Jackson struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to record his eighth save of the season in Friday's 2-0 win over the Giants.

Robert Garcia remained on the mound to begin the ninth inning and struck out Jung Hoo Lee handing the ball over to Jackson, who took care of right-handed batters Matt Chapman and Wilmer Flores. It was a nice bounce-back effort for Jackson after he blew his first save of the season Thursday, but it likely leaves him unavailable for Saturday if Texas has another late lead to protect. Through 10.2 innings on the year, Jackson sports a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB.

