Luke Jackson News: Catches on with Kansas City
Jackson has struck out four batters while allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk across 4.1 innings in four appearances for Triple-A Omaha since signing a minor-league contract with the Royals on May 22.
Kansas City is Jackson's second organization of the season, as he previously signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in April before being released in mid-May after posting an 11.57 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 4.2 innings at Triple-A Syracuse. Jackson hasn't fared much better thus far with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate and doesn't appear likely to be in the mix for a promotion to the big leagues anytime soon.
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