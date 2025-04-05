Fantasy Baseball
Luke Jackson headshot

Luke Jackson News: Closes out another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Jackson allowed one hit across a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Rays.

Jackson was called upon to maintain a two-run lead, and he did so comfortably. The only hit he allowed was an infield single with two outs, and he has now successfully converted five consecutive save chances. Jackson has also maintained a 5:2 K:BB across 5.1 frames on the season.

Luke Jackson
Texas Rangers
