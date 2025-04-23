Fantasy Baseball
Luke Jackson headshot

Luke Jackson News: Collects seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Jackson worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in an 8-5 win over the A's.

The veteran righty coaxed three groundballs out of the heart of the A's order to end the night. Jackson has reeled off nine straight scoreless appearances after a rough Opening Day, and on the season he's a perfect 7-for-7 in converting save chances with a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB in nine innings.

Luke Jackson
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
