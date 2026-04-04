Luke Jackson News: Finds work with Mets
Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Jackson finished the 2025 season with a 4.06 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 51 total innings, but he began to find consistent success toward the end of the year, posting a 2.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 11.1 frames with the Mariners. Although he won't be granted a spot on the big-league roster immediately upon signing with the Mets, he could potentially earn a spot in Queens if he continues to find success at Triple-A Syracuse.
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