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Luke Jackson News: Finds work with Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:35pm

Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Jackson finished the 2025 season with a 4.06 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 51 total innings, but he began to find consistent success toward the end of the year, posting a 2.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 11.1 frames with the Mariners. Although he won't be granted a spot on the big-league roster immediately upon signing with the Mets, he could potentially earn a spot in Queens if he continues to find success at Triple-A Syracuse.

Luke Jackson
New York Mets
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