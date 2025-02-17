Luke Jackson News: Goes to Texas on one-year deal
The Rangers signed Jackson to a one-year contract Monday.
It's a homecoming of sorts for Jackson, who was drafted by the Rangers and reached the majors for the first time with them. The 33-year-old posted a 5.09 ERA over 52 regular-season appearances with San Francisco and Atlanta in 2024 but did strike out 59 over 53 innings. Jackson should fill a middle relief role.
