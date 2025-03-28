Luke Jackson News: Handed loss on Opening Day

Jackson (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Red Sox after surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered for the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2 and struck out Triston Casas to open the frame. Jackson then allowed a single and a walk before serving up a three-run homer to Wilyer Abreu. Jackson emerged as the apparent favorite for saves late in spring training, and though Thursday wasn't a save situation, his 2025 campaign is off to an inauspicious start. Chris Martin and Robert Garcia are also in the closer mix, and rookie Marc Church could also be involved in high-leverage spots.