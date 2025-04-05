Luke Jackson News: Notches fourth save

Jackson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Rays.

The 33-year-old righty has only delivered double-digit saves once before in his career, when he racked up 18 for Atlanta in 2019, but Jackson is well on his way to topping that total in 2025. He's converted four straight save chances to begin the campaign while posting a 5:2 K:BB in 4.1 innings, although a shaky performance in a non-save situation on Opening Day still has him saddled with a 6.23 ERA. The Rangers have other ninth-inning options if he falters, but for now Jackson appears to be following the trail blazed by Kirby Yates in last year's bullpen.