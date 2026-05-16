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Luke Jackson News: Opts out of Mets deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Jackson opted out of his minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Since signing a minor-league deal with the Mets in early April, Jackson has posted a 7.04 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 7.2 innings over nine appearances split between Single-A and Triple-A. A major-league opportunity with the Mets wasn't likely to come soon, so the 34-year-old will now explore his other options in free agency. That said, he will likely have to settle for another minor-league deal in order to extend his career.

Luke Jackson
 Free Agent
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