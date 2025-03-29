Fantasy Baseball
Luke Jackson headshot

Luke Jackson News: Secures first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Jackson pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save in Friday's 4-1 victory over Boston.

Despite Jackson's awful performance on Opening Day that resulted in him taking his first loss of the year, the Rangers entrusted him with the ninth inning again Friday. He responded with a very efficient performance, recording all three outs in just nine pitches -- seven of which were strikes. The 33-year-old's bounce-back outing should keep him in the running for saves, though it's likely the Rangers will also give Chris Martin and Robert Garcia trial runs in the ninth inning eventually.

