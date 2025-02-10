Luke Keaschall Injury: Invited to spring training

The Twins have extended Keaschall (elbow) an invitation to major-league camp during spring training, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Keaschall almost surely isn't going to make the Opening Day roster, but he should debut during the 2025 season after slashing .303/.420/.483 with 15 home runs and 23 stolen bases between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita in 2024. The 22-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last August, but while the Twins might take things slowly with his throwing early on in camp, he is expected to be ready for the start of the season.