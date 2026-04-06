Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Drives first homer of campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Keaschall went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Monday's win over the Tigers.

Keaschall provided the Twins with a lead they wouldn't relinquish, launching his first homer of the campaign in the bottom of the fourth inning by turning on a Casey Mize fastball and sending it into the left-field bleachers. It's been a slow start to the year for the second baseman, who entered Monday's contest slashing .222/.256/.250 through nine games. After posting an .827 OPS across 49 games as a rookie in 2025, Keaschall entered 2026 with moderately high expectations and will look to find his stride moving forward.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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