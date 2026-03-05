Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: First outfield action since 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Keaschall is starting Thursday's Grapefruit League contest in left field, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

It's notable because it marks the first time Keaschall will play the outfield since undergoing elbow surgery in 2024. The 23-year-old made his major-league debut last season and only played second base if he wasn't slotted in as the designated hitter. While Keaschall is expected to man the keystone for Minnesota, position versatility will allow Minnesota to keep Keaschall's bat in the lineup after he slashed .302/.382/.445 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a 19:29 BB:K across 207 plate appearances last season.

