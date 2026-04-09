Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Getting first day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Keaschall is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

It's the first day off this season for Keaschall, who has reached base five times and driven in four runs in the first three games of the series. Kody Clemens will get the start at second base and slot into the six spot in the lineup as the Twins go for the sweep.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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