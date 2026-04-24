Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Heading to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Keaschall is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

The 23-year-old started Minnesota's first 25 games of the season, and he'll take a seat Friday after posting a .202/.245/.263 slash line with one homer and five steals. Tristan Gray will step in at the keystone with Keaschall on the bench.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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