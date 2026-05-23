Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Keaschall is not in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox.

This is the fourth time in the last seven games Keaschall has opened the game on the bench. He is hitting .268 with a .414 OBP, zero home runs and three steals in 18 games this month. Orlando Arcia will man the keystone against lefty Jovani Moran.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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