Luke Keaschall News: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Keaschall is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Keaschall has an .813 OPS with an 11:10 BB:K through 15 games in May but will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Byron Buxton (hip) is serving as the designated hitter, pushing Josh Bell to first base and Kody Clemens to second.
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