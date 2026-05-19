Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Keaschall is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

Keaschall has an .813 OPS with an 11:10 BB:K through 15 games in May but will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Byron Buxton (hip) is serving as the designated hitter, pushing Josh Bell to first base and Kody Clemens to second.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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