Luke Keaschall News: Reassigned to minors
Keaschall was reassigned to Minnesota's minor league camp, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
Keaschall was limited to only batting during most of spring training due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery last August. He made a strong impression against major league spring competition by hitting a home run with a .813 OPS. He'll likely begin the season at Double-A but could be in the majors this summer.
