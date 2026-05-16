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Luke Keaschall News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Keaschall isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

Keaschall will get a chance to rest his legs Saturday after beginning May with a .244/.404/.341 slash line while starting all 13 games this month. While he sits, Tristan Gray will get the nod at second base and bat eighth.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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