Luke Keaschall News: Resting Saturday
Keaschall isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
Keaschall will get a chance to rest his legs Saturday after beginning May with a .244/.404/.341 slash line while starting all 13 games this month. While he sits, Tristan Gray will get the nod at second base and bat eighth.
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